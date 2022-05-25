Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, IPL 2022: Rajat Patidar became the first Indian uncapped player to score a century in an IPL Eliminator on Wednesday against Lucknow Super Giants. Patidar was in his elements as he took the attack to the opposition in a high-pressure situation even when RCB found themselves in a spot of bother after losing Virat Kohli and Glenn Maxwell in quick succession.

Patitar reached his hundred off 49 balls that was laced with 11 fours and half a dozen sixes. Having lost captain Faf du Plessis early, Bangalore were looking to rebuild the innings and Patidar came to the party at a time when his team needed him most.

Although the young right-hander did ride his luck for a while as Lucknow Super Giants dropped him on multiple occassions but for that they only have themselves to blame. Earlier, LSG captain KL Rahul won the toss and opted to field first as rain delayed the toss at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata.

Du Plessies would now reckon that it was a good toss to lose as his side reached a mammoth total of 207 for 4 at the end of their alloted 20 overs. Dinesh Karthik (37 off 23), too played a brilliant hand as Lucknow found themselves chasing leather for most part of the last five overs. Patidar remained unbeaten on 112 off 54 balls

The pitch still looks like a batting paradise and Lucknow would still like to believe that they have the batting power to chase the total down. The winner of today’s match will play Rajasthan Royals in Qualifier 2 at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedebad.