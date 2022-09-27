New Delhi: Team India is coming off with a 2-1 thrilling T20I series win against Australia and is now on a collision course against Temba Bavuma-led Proteas side for three match T20I series. The Men in Blue’s T20 World Cup squad would straight away fly for Australia to prepare for the World Cup down under following the T20I series.

However, a second string ODI team similar to the one that played against Zimbawe would play against Proteas for the ODIs. The team would most probably would play under the leadership of Shikhar Dhawan and would include players like Shubman Gill, Sanju Samson and Shardul Thakur.

BCCI impressed with Rajat Patidar’s recent performance is giving a thought on giving him the international call up. The RCB Star played some really impressive knock in the recent time.

An Amazing IPL season, a fantastic ton in the Ranji Trophy final, two hundreds in Tests against New Zealand A, and a 45 not out in his first ever List A game against the Black Caps A. The ODI series seem to be a perfect opportunity for his debut as the team would be missing out on many big names due to the T20I World Cup.

The series is also crucial from the South African point of view as they are currently down on the league standings and need to get some wins in order to qualify for the 2023 World Cup in India.

IND vs SA ODI Series Schedule