<strong>Mumbai:</strong> This is not for the faint-hearted! During the Bangalore versus Punjab game on Friday at the Braboune stadium, a spine-chilling incident took place when Rajat Patidar hit a six off Harpreet Brar in the ninth over of RCB's chase. An old fan was hit on his head by Patidar's humungous 102-metre six. After the ball hit him flush on the head, the fan looked in discomfort. <p></p> <p></p>Here is the video that is doing the rounds on social space. Concerned fans reacted on the video. Here is the video that is now going viral: <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="und"><a href="https://t.co/MS8jUwdL3s">pic.twitter.com/MS8jUwdL3s</a></p> <p></p> Varma Fan (@VarmaFan1) <a href="https://twitter.com/VarmaFan1/status/1525160066793414657?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">May 13, 2022</a></blockquote> <p></p>