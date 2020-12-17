Former IPL chairman Rajiv Shukla is all set to become the vice-president of Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) once again. The members of the cricketing body have unanimously decided to elect the former Rajya Sabha MP as the next vice-president of BCCI. Shukla had earlier been a vice-president during N Srinivasan’s regime as president. The 61-year old was also a popular chairman of the IPL governing council. Shukla took over as IPL chairman at the BCCI’s Annual General Meeting in September 201.

Shukla’s name has been proposed by DDCA president Rohan Jaitley and seconded by Uttarakhand’s Mahim Verma, who had vacated the post earlier this year.

Once Verma had vacated the post of BCCI vice-presidency, Shukla’s reinstatement was always on the cards.

It is learnt that Shukla didn’t need to go for a cooling-off period as IPL chairmanship isn’t considered as a tenure for an office-bearer.

Shukla will be officially elected during BCCI’s Annual General Meeting in Ahmedabad on December 24.

IPL chairman Brijesh Patel and Khairul Jamal (Mamon) Majumdar are the two members who have been re-elected in the governing council.

“At this time, none of the units want any election. It was always going to be unanimous choices. Patel’s re-election was proposed by TNCA top boss RS Ramaswamy and Kerala’s Sreejith Nair seconded his name,” a senior official of a state unit told PTI.

In case of Majumdar, CAB president Avishek Dalmiya was the proposer and Mumbai Cricket Association secretary Sanjay Naik was the seconder.

Earlier, Supreme Court posted hearing for a bunch of petitions to January next year, including one filed by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for an amendment in its Constitution which may decide the tenures of its president Sourav Ganguly and secretary Jay Shah.

(With PTI Inputs)