<strong>Lahore:</strong> Just before the start of IPL 2022, Pakistan Cricket Board chairman Ramiz Raja drew attention with his ''let us see who goes to play IPL over PSL' comment. A week into the IPL, the ex-Pakistani captain has clarified his remark. He claims that he has been misquoted and he did not mean what he said. <p></p> <p></p>"I was misquoted. I know the where economy of India is and where is Pakistan's. We have plans to improve the PSL. We will bring in the auction model but I was misquoted on the other part," Ramiz said on Cricbuzz. <p></p> <p></p>Ramiz also confirmed that he will formally propose a quadrangular series featuring India, Pakistan, Australia and England at the International Cricket Council (ICC) board meeting next week in Dubai. <p></p> <p></p>"I don't know how the ICC members will receive it but how long can we allow ourselves to be dictated by politics between countries," Raja told Cricbuzz. "Star Sports had made a presentation at the last ICC board meeting where it said the India-Pakistan game at the Twenty20 World Cup broke all viewership records. Why don't we have more of what the fans want?" <p></p> <p></p>IPL and PSL happen to be two of the biggest T20 leagues in the world. But again, when it comes to revenue - IPL is way ahead of PSL.