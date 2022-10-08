New Delhi: The T20 World Cup 2022 down under is just a few days away. Teams are currently competing in their final contests before the big tournament. Pakistan is currently competing in a triangular series hosted by New Zealand for them and Bangladesh.

Team India’s World Cup squad has wrapped their bilateral T20 series with Australia and South Africa and has reached Australia to prepare for the World Cup.

However, injuries are looming over many teams and because of them players like Ravindra Jadeja, Jonny Bairstow, Daryl Mitchell, and Jasprit Bumrah have been ruled out of the World Cup scene.

Shaheen Afridi was expected to fall under the same list but as per the recent updates from the PCB Chief Ramiz Raja, Shaheen is fit and would be competing in the opener against arch-rivals India.

Many current and former players have voted in favor of resting Shaheen in case he is not completely fit as that can hamper his career in the long term.

However, during a conversation with the Dawn Ramiz Raja enlightened the scene around Shaheen’s fitness and gave the crucial fitness update ahead of the tournament.

He said “I had a chat with Shaheen, a day before yesterday. He said that he hasn’t felt this good in ages. So, the progress is very good. The doctors had sent the video and he is currently 90 per cent fit. But he said that he will be fit in time and ready for battle”

“These knee injuries can be technical and delicate at times. So, we had a discussion that if he is not fully fit, we wouldn’t risk him. But, Shaheen is saying that he is 110 per cent fit at the moment. He also said that he will play the practice matches, and get ready for the game against India,” Ramiz Raja added