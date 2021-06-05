Ramiz Raja Lashes Out at PCB on Pakistan Cricket Team Selection

The Pakistan Cricket Board on Friday announced the squads for upcoming tours of England and West Indies. Pakistan have a tight schedule going forward this year as they will play a three-match ODI and T20I series against England in July. After that, the Green Army will travel to the Caribbean Island for the five T20Is and two-match Test series.

Pakistan made some interesting inclusions in their squads for the crucial tours as they included uncapped hard-hitting batsman Azam Khan in the T20 squad. While Harris Sohail and Imad Wasim make their comeback to ODI and T20I side respectively.

Former Pakistan captain Ramiz Raja lashed out at PCB, regarding the selection of the Pakistan Cricket Team.

Lashing out on his YouTube channel, the former Pakistan cricketer is deeply disappointed by the fact that old players are being recalled and preferred over the youngsters.

“I still don’t understand the slotting and the selection of players in Pakistan cricket. That is because you select a team, you announce a lot of uncapped players and it is appreciated because once again, there is an eye on the future. And then you don’t play them. It’s just like sending an all-decked-up bride back without getting her married. Then you suddenly look back to the recycled players. Not only are they recalled to the team but they are also made to play. They are preferred over the uncapped players,” said Ramiz.

Bringing in the the example of Tabish Khan, the third-oldest Pakistani Test debutant, who is also a domestic cricket veteran, made his debut at the age of 36 in a Test against Zimbabwe but was not included in the Test squad for West Indies.

“Then, according to the slotting, you announce a player in the Test squad like Salman Ali but you play him in the ODIs next time. So, either the earlier selection wasn’t right or this selection isn’t. You aren’t aware of the quality of the player. It is like you debut a 36 or a 38-year-old (Tabish Khan) in Zimbabwe against a team like Zimbabwe but you don’t give a chance to a 22-year-old. I mean I haven’t seen this happen anywhere in the world. And then you also free him after the Test debut. It’s basically a benefit match for him because you did not give him a Test cap with the future in mind. What kind of thinking and logic is this?” Raja elucidated.