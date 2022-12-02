New Delhi: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Ramiz Raja has taken a dig at Asian Cricket Council (ACC) president Jay Shah indirectly for awarding them the Asia Cup next year and then stating India will not travel to compete in the continental tournament.

Shah, who is also the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary, had stated earlier this year that the Men in Blue won’t travel to the neighboring country to play the Asia Cup 2023 and the event to be held in a neutral country.

“Why give it (Asia Cup 2023) to us in the first place and then make all those statements that India will not travel,” Raja was quoted as saying to BBC’s Test Match Special.

“India cannot come because the government will not allow them because that has been the stated position, but to take the Asia Cup away from us is just not right,” added the former cricketer.