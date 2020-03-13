Saurashtra skipper Jaydev Unadkat was in the thick of things on the final day of the ongoing Ranji Trophy final against Bengal at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot. Unadkat not only picked up two wickets, but he also affected a mind-blowing runout. It was his presence of mind that got Saurashtra the wicket of Bengal’s Akash Deep.

After the batsman missed Unadkat’s fullish length delivery outside the off-stump, Saurashtra wicketkeeper Avi Barot had a shy at the stumps but missed it. Unadkat picked up the ball on his follow-through and then took another chance at the stumps.

The ball hit the stumps and replays showed the Bengal lower-order batsman did not have any part of his foot behind the line and was out. It was an unfortunate dismissal and all the credit goes to Unadkat.

Here is the video:

Meanwhile, Unadkat struck first on the final day as he sent well-set Anustup Majumdar packing for 63. The wicket also brought an end to a flourishing 91-run stand with Arnab Nandi. Fittingly, Unadkat took the last wicket of Bengal’s innings by catching number 11 Ishan Porel plumb in front of the stumps, taking his season tally to 67.

Earlier, Saurashtra batted first and on the back of a gritty hundred from Arpit Vasavada [106] and half-centuries from Avi Barot [54], Vishvaraj Jadeja [54] and Cheteshwar Pujara posted a commanding first-innings total of 425/10 on a track that has come under stinging criticism from Bengal Head Coach Arun Lal.

Saurashtra has a 44-run lead which could mean they just need to bat out the day to win the Ranji Trophy title.