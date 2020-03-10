C Shamsuddin, one of the designated on-field umpires for the ongoing Ranji Trophy 2019-20 final, has been replaced after he ended up getting injured during the opening day’s play while officiating at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot.

Shamshuddin was hit around his lower abdomen region and with the pain aggravating overnight, he didn’t take the field on the second morning’s play as he went for a check-up in a local hospital on Tuesday morning.

“Shamshuddin felt more pain in the night and went to the hospital in the morning for a check-up. He has been advised a week’s rest,” a Saurashtra Cricket Association (SCA) spokesperson told PTI.

In his absence, local umpire Piyush Khakar stood at the square leg with Anantha Padmanabhan the only one officiating the first session of the second day’s play between Saurasthra and Bengal.

However, afer the lunch break, designated umpire S Ravi joined Padmanabhan with Shamshuddin taking over the duties of the TV umpire.

Shamshuddin’s replacement Yashwant Barde will join Padmanabhan in the middle from the third day onwards.