C Shamsuddin, one of the designated on-field umpires for the ongoing Ranji Trophy 2019-20 final, has been replaced after he ended up getting injured during the opening day's play while officiating at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot. <p></p> <p></p>Shamshuddin was hit around his lower abdomen region and with the pain aggravating overnight, he didn't take the field on the second morning's play as he went for a check-up in a local hospital on Tuesday morning. <p></p> <p></p>"Shamshuddin felt more pain in the night and went to the hospital in the morning for a check-up. He has been advised a week's rest," a Saurashtra Cricket Association (SCA) spokesperson told <em>PTI</em>. <p></p> <p></p>In his absence, local umpire Piyush Khakar stood at the square leg with Anantha Padmanabhan the only one officiating the first session of the second day's play between Saurasthra and Bengal. <p></p> <p></p>However, afer the lunch break, designated umpire S Ravi joined Padmanabhan with Shamshuddin taking over the duties of the TV umpire. <p></p> <p></p>Shamshuddin's replacement Yashwant Barde will join Padmanabhan in the middle from the third day onwards.