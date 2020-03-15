On cloud nine after winning the coveted Ranji Trophy title, Saurashtra captain Jaydev Unadkat surprised his fans on Sunday with some more good news as he announced his engagement on social media. Unadkat has been in great touch as he led his state team, Saurashtra, to their maiden Ranji Trophy title with a first-innings lead win over Bengal in the final.

Unadkat shared a picture with his fiancee Rinny on his official Twitter handle and captioned it, “6 hours, 2 meals & 1 shared mud cake later.” He also added a ring and a heart emoticon along with the post.

The 28-year-old pacer picked up 67 wickets in the just-concluded Ranji season, just one less than the all-time record of Bihar’s Ashutosh Aman, in 2018-19. His wickets came at an impressive average of 13.23, it is the most by a fast bowler in the history of the competition.

In the final match, he forced a game-changing moment on the final day of the match as he dismissed two wickets in an over during the first session, turning the tide in Saurashtra’s favour.

Speaking after the Ranji success, Unadkat feels he is bowling at his ‘peak’ and fitness has helped him to achieve this milestone.

“It is the best I’ve bowled, am at my peak for sure,” Unadkat was quoted by ESPNCricinfo.

“It’s not just about taking those wickets, but how well I am recovering game after game, how [much] fitter I am feeling. How I am bowling on a fifth day with an old ball.”

Welcome to the family Rinny. I am so glad that my brother @JUnadkat has found the love of his life. 🤗 P:S – You have to deal with a lot of bromance pic.twitter.com/X9aZxFfm0o cheteshwar pujara (@cheteshwar1) March 15, 2020

Unadkat insisted that a bowler cannot be a ‘one-trick pony’, and needs to have many chinks in the armour.

“Those reveal a lot of things, much more than numbers or wickets I take. So in terms of those things, I would say I am at my peak. I’ve now got a lot of options of getting a wicket, which is always the thing a bowler looks for. You can’t be a one-trick pony, I have been trying to work on it,” he said.