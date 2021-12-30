<b>Sharjah, Dec 30: </b>Shaik Rasheed hit an unbeaten 90 as India dished out a clinical performance to thrash Bangladesh by 103 runs here on Thursday and set up a summit clash with Sri Lanka in the Under-19 Asia Cup. <p></p> <p></p>One-down Rasheed made his runs in 108 balls to help India post 248 for eight after being invited to bat. <p></p> <p></p>Rasheed paced his innings to perfection after India had lost both their openers -- Angkrish Raghuvanshi (16) and Harnoor Singh (15) -- inside the 50-run mark, in the 17th over. <p></p> <p></p>The Indian bowlers, then, produced a cohesive effort to bundle out Bangladesh for 140 runs in 38.2 overs. <p></p> <p></p>Ariful Islam top-scored for Bangladesh with a 77-ball 42, while opener Mahfijul Islam made 26. <p></p> <p></p>Bangladesh's chase never got going as the Indian bowlers picked up wickets at regular intervals, with only Ariful providing some resistance. <p></p> <p></p>For India, Ravi Kumar (2/22), Vicky Ostwal (2/25), Raj Bawa (2/26) and Rajvardhan Hangargekar (2/36) shared eight wickets between them, while Kaushal Tambe (1/5) and Nishant Sindhu (1/25) picked up a wicket each. <p></p> <p></p>Earkier, the Indian openers found the going tough and it was only after their dismissals that the run rate started to improve. <p></p> <p></p>India lost Nishant Sindhu (5) cheaply before Rasheed and skipper Yash Dhull (26 off 29) stitched 41 runs for the fourth wicket to stabilise the innings. <p></p> <p></p>Raj Bawa (23), Vicky Ostwal (28 not out off 18 balls) and Rajvardhan Hangargekar (16) also played useful hands to provide Rasheed support from the other end. <p></p> <p></p>Even though it wasn't an extravagant knock from Rasheed, he did enough to give the Indian bowlers a target to defend. He struck three boundaries and one six during his unconquered innings. <p></p> <p></p>For Bangladesh U-19, left-arm orthodox spinner Rakibul Hasan was the pick of the bowlers with figures of three for 41 from his 10 overs. <p></p> <p></p>India will face Sri Lanka in the title clash in Dubai on Friday. <p></p> <p></p>Sri Lanka defeated Pakistan by 22 runs in another semifinal clash. <p></p> <p></p>Sri Lanka made a modest 147 all out after opting to bat and then restricted Pakistan to 125. <p></p> <p></p>Brief Scores: <p></p> <p></p>India U-19: 243 for 8 in 50 overs (Shaik Rasheed 90; Rakibul Hasan 3/41) beat Bangladesh U-19: 140 all out in 38.2 overs (Ariful Islam 42; Ravi Kumar 2/22, Vicky Ostwal 2/25, Raj Bawa 2/26, Rajvardhan Hangargekar 2/36) by 103 runs.