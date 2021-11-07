Abu Dhabi: Eyes of a billion would firmly be fixed on Afghanistan versus New Zealand T20 World Cup 2021 on Sunday as India’s fate would also be decided. While the quality NZ side would start favourites, the Mohammad Nabi-led side is potent in the shortest format and have the ingredients to spring a surprise. Ahead of the Super 12 game, ex-India opener Sunil Gavaskar suggested to Afghanistan that they should play Mujeeb-Ur-Rahman if the mystery spinner is fit.

Comparing Mujeeb’s skills to that of India’s Varun Chakravarthy, Gavaskar reckoned the former would form a lethal bowling combination with Rashid Khan.

“I just want Mujeeb to be fit for that game. That would mean an additional mystery spinner against New Zealand. If he along with Rashid Khan and Mohammad Nabi can weave their magic then…Yesterday against Afghanistan India got a little toe in. Now they will have to hold forte. If Afghanistan beat New Zealand, they have smashed the door. Mujeeb is going to be such a key element for that game because he is very difficult to pick just like Varun Chakravarthy and he has got a little more experience than him. So he and Rashid Khan are going to be the key,” he said in a conversation on Star Sports.

Probable XI: Hazratullah Zazai, Mohammad Shahzad(w), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi(c), Karim Janat, Gulbadin Naib, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Rashid Khan, Naveen-ul-Haq/Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Hamid Hassan

Probable XI: Martin Guptill, Daryl Mitchell, Kane Williamson(c), Devon Conway(w), Glenn Phillips, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Adam Milne, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Trent Boult