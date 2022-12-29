Rashid Khan Replaces Mohammad Nabi As New Afghanistan T20I Skipper

<strong>New Delhi: </strong>Rashid Khan has been appointed as the new Afghanistan T20I skipper by the Afghanistan Cricket Board. Mohammad Nabi who was previously leading the side resigned following a failed campaign at the T20 World Cup 2022. This is Rashid's second stint as a skipper for Afghanistan. <p></p> <p></p>He previously led his country for a tenure from September to November in 2019. This tenure included 7 T20I out of which they won 4 and it also included a series win over then defending champion West Indies. He was also appointed as skipper prior to the T20 World Cup 2021 but resigned one month before the tournamnet. <p></p> <p></p>Rashid addressed this and said "Captaincy is a huge responsibility. I have the experience of leading my country before, there is a great bunch of guys with whom I have a good understanding and feel pretty comfortable. <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Meet Our T20I Captain ??<a href="https://twitter.com/rashidkhan_19?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@rashidkhan_19</a>, Afghanistan's Cricketing Wizard, has replaced <a href="https://twitter.com/MohammadNabi007?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@MohammadNabi007</a> as AfghanAtalan's captain for the T20I format. <p></p> <p></p>Read More ? <a href="https://t.co/fYUYXrjmxe">https://t.co/fYUYXrjmxe</a> <a href="https://t.co/ZKz9IuVGtL">pic.twitter.com/ZKz9IuVGtL</a></p> <p></p> Afghanistan Cricket Board (@ACBofficials) <a href="https://twitter.com/ACBofficials/status/1608414793526046720?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">December 29, 2022</a></blockquote> <p></p><script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script> <p></p> <p></p>"We will try to stick together, will work hard to put things on the right track and bring pride and joy to our country and nation," he added. <p></p> <p></p>Afghanistan Cricket Board Chairman Mirwais Ashraf extended his support to Rashid saying he believe he would take their team to the top. He said "Rashid Khan is a massive name in Afghanistan Cricket. He has colossal experience of playing the format around the world which will help him take the team to a new level in the format." <p></p> <p></p>"Rashid Khan has the experience of leading AfghanAtalan in all three formats before and we are happy to have him as our skipper for the T20I format again. I am sure he will come out on top and will bring more glory to the nation," he added. <p></p> <p></p>Rashid's first assignment would be the three-match T20I series against UAE in February 2023.