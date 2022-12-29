Rashid Khan Replaces Mohammad Nabi As New Afghanistan T20I Skipper

New Delhi: Rashid Khan has been appointed as the new Afghanistan T20I skipper by the Afghanistan Cricket Board. Mohammad Nabi who was previously leading the side resigned following a failed campaign at the T20 World Cup 2022. This is Rashid’s second stint as a skipper for Afghanistan.

He previously led his country for a tenure from September to November in 2019. This tenure included 7 T20I out of which they won 4 and it also included a series win over then defending champion West Indies. He was also appointed as skipper prior to the T20 World Cup 2021 but resigned one month before the tournamnet.

Rashid addressed this and said “Captaincy is a huge responsibility. I have the experience of leading my country before, there is a great bunch of guys with whom I have a good understanding and feel pretty comfortable.

“We will try to stick together, will work hard to put things on the right track and bring pride and joy to our country and nation,” he added.

Afghanistan Cricket Board Chairman Mirwais Ashraf extended his support to Rashid saying he believe he would take their team to the top. He said “Rashid Khan is a massive name in Afghanistan Cricket. He has colossal experience of playing the format around the world which will help him take the team to a new level in the format.”

“Rashid Khan has the experience of leading AfghanAtalan in all three formats before and we are happy to have him as our skipper for the T20I format again. I am sure he will come out on top and will bring more glory to the nation,” he added.

Rashid’s first assignment would be the three-match T20I series against UAE in February 2023.