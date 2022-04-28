GT vs SRH, IPL 2022 – Match 40: Gujarat Titans spinner Rashid Khan meant business against Sunrisers Hyderabad as his 31 off 11 balls turned out to be a match-winning one at Wankhede, having lost their way a bit in the middle overs, courtesy a brilliant spell from Umran Malik. Talking about his knock, Rashid said that he was happy to deliver against Sunrisers Hyderabad and was confident of turning it around with the bat as he has put in a lot of work in his batting in the last couple of years.

“Feels good, to go there and have that self belief and keep my shape stronger and hit it. Happy to deliver against them (SRH), just trying to play my game and have that belief on my batting which I’m working from the last two years,” said Rashid after his match-winning knock.

“When it was 22 left. I just told Tewatia that we have given 25 in the last over with one of our best bowler bowling and I told him that we needed to have that belief and not panic, anything is possible. Just stay there, keep your shape and hit it strong and that was the plan (with Tewatia). I have bowled 4-5 bad deliveries which have been punished and that is something I had in my mind, you can’t miss your line and length on a wicket like this,” the Afghanistan spinner added.

While the wicket was good to bat, Rashid feels that his team did well to restrict SRH to 196.

“It was a good wicket to bat on, but still we did well to restrict them to 196. As I said, I have’t bowled as well as I would have liked, this is good for my learning and will try my best not to repeat in the next games. It has been very calm and cool since day one and it’s a great team to be part of and everyone knows the responsibility and respect each other which is a very good thing,” the 23-year-old said.

Rashid was expensive with the ball but more than made up with the bat but he was all praise for captain Hardik Pandya and head coach Ashish Nehra.

“We have been given very positive energy from the captain on and off the field and specially our head coach Ashish bhai has kept the team in a beautiful environment. We are enjoying each other’s company and trying to give our hundred percent. So happy to win and these two points really helps the team in the end and lucky to be in the right side,” he signed off.