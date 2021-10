Rashid Khan's Bromance With Pakistan Players After Afghanistan Lose Super 12 Clash Wins Hearts; Pictures g

Dubai: Young Rashid Khan is a superstar and he gave a testament to that on Friday when he interacted with Pakistan cricketers after the heartbreaking loss in Dubai. It is something MS Dhoni is often seen doing, Rashid maybe, passed a few tips to the young Pakistani players after the match.

Rashid was one of the best bowlers for Afghanistan on the night as he picked up two crucial wickets and conceded merely 26 runs. He picked up the big wickets of Babar Azam and Mohammed Hafeez.

The moment where Rashid interacts with Pakistani cricketers is being loved by fans who are reacting on social space. Here is how fans are reacting:

Today I am forced to say that @rashidkhan_19 has no competition. He is one of the greatest spinners in the world. Keep it up bro, huge love and support.❤ Fan from Pak.❤#PakvsAfg pic.twitter.com/ndRz6UBSry ik_____securi_tea (@ik_khan_) October 30, 2021

Well played Pakistan And appreciation for Rashid khan#PakvsAfg pic.twitter.com/DSBfJLUSHX Muhammad Ali (@Ali_6515) October 30, 2021

Pakistanis be humble today we are having a Match with our brothers not enemies #PakvsAfg #PakvsAfghanistan no matter what the results are remember at the end its the game only! #PakvsAfghanistan@rashidkhan_19 pic.twitter.com/5WqBPWKIeN Zohaib Abid (@zohaibthinks) October 29, 2021

During the game, Rashid also became the fastest to 100 T20I wickets in 53 innings. Former Sri Lankan fast bowler Lasith Malinga had held the previous record by completing his century in 76 matches ahead of New Zealand seamer Tim Southee (82) and Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan (83). They are also the only four bowlers to bag 100 wickets in the shortest format of international cricket.