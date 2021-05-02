In a dramatic development, it is believed that Rassie van der Dussen who was set to join the Rajasthan Royals as Ben Stokes replacement, may not be a part of the side in this IPL 2021 season. The SA cricketer will not be able to join the side after failing to obtain the NOC from Cricket South Africa. As per a report in Cricinfo, CSA cited injury as the reason behind not issuing the No Objection Certificate.

This would come as a massive setback for the Royals after they have had a number of their overseas players pulling out of the ongoing tournament. Jofra Archer, Stokes, Liam Livingstone.

Earlier reports suggested that Rassie regained his fitness in the final two T20Is and scored a total of 86 runs at a blistering strike rate of 153.57. Thus, the right-hander can get the quick runs and it will be interesting to note if he will be picked by RR.

The 32-year old has scored 628 runs in 20 T20I matches at an impressive average of 41.87 and a decent strike rate of 138.63.