After a dream run at the recently-concluded ICC U19 Cricket World Cup 2020, leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi is now focussing on the next task at his hands which is to do well at the senior level. Bishnoi will get a chance to test his skill and fulfil his goal at the upcoming edition of Indian Premier League (IPL), which would be nothing less than a litmus test for the young spinner.

The 19-year-old is now eagerly looking forward to spend time with none other than legendary Anil Kumble during his stint with Kings XI Punjab in IPL 2020. “I am very excited that I will get to spend quality time with none other than Anil Kumble Sir during the IPL and my only lookout is to pick his brain and learn as much as I can. I will look to stay around him and work on the finer areas of my bowling under his guidance,” Bishnoi was quoted by IANS on Friday.

The Jodhpur-born spinner grabbed headlines with her superlative performances in the U19 World Cup. He finished the tournament as a the highest wicket-taker – scalping 17 wickets from six matches. It is the highest in the 2020 edition and also the most by an Indian in the tournament’s history.

Bishnoi bowled a magical spell (4/30) in the title clash against Bangladesh U19 to almost single-handedly power India to the trophy. Reflecting on his journey at the U9 World Cup, Bishnoi said: “I wasn’t there for records. My aim was to win my team games and ultimately come back with the trophy. It was always on my mind that every time I take the field, I should contribute in a manner that we come out triumphant at the end of the game.”

So does that make it disappointing that the team failed to cross the final hurdle against Bangladesh? “A little disappointed would be an understatement and it will always stay with me that we couldn’t pass the final test. We did well right through, but winning the final would have been the perfect way to end,” he said.

The final also saw players from both sides losing their calm and Ravi was among the five players who were sanctioned by the ICC for their conduct after the game. But he doesn’t wish to talk about what happened in the heat of the moment.

“I would really not wish to comment on that. Whatever happened is in the past and I don’t wish to get into that,” he said.

Moving on, it is time for the IPL in around 45 days and Bishnoi says that it will be an important platform to impress the selectors.

“The U-19 World Cup, as well as the IPL, are two very important platforms for any budding cricketer. These are the tournaments wherein your performances get highlighted and the selectors take note, so I will definitely look to give it my best because at the end of the day, we all dream of playing for the Indian team.”

“Every time I get an opportunity, I will look to give it my 100 per cent,” Bishnoi signed off.