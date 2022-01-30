Antigua: Who is not a Cristiano Ronaldo fan? The Portugal star is arguably the best football player ever. His signature ‘siu’ celebration is quite a hit among his fans who like to emulate their idol whenever they get an opportunity. On Saturday, India’s U-19 star Ravi Kumar did the ‘siu’ celebration after picking up a wicket against Bangladesh in the U-19 World Cup quarter-final at Antigua.

The video was posted on the ICC Instagram page and it has gone viral and fans are loving it.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ICC (@icc)

The left-arm pacer was the best Indian on display as he picked up three wickets for 14 runs in seven overs to bundle out Bangladesh for a paltry 111. Ravi was also named the man of the match for his brilliant show with the ball.

“The plan was simple to bowl tight lines and create pressure. Preparation was nice during the last few days. We spent a lot of time together and prepared well. It’s been a good experience so far and we hope we can go all the way,” he said while receiving his award.