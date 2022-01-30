<strong>Antigua:</strong> Who is not a Cristiano Ronaldo fan? The Portugal star is arguably the best football player ever. His signature 'siu' celebration is quite a hit among his fans who like to emulate their idol whenever they get an opportunity. On Saturday, India's U-19 star Ravi Kumar did the 'siu' celebration after picking up a wicket against Bangladesh in the U-19 World Cup quarter-final at Antigua. <p></p> <p></p>The video was posted on the ICC Instagram page and it has gone viral and fans are loving it. <p></p><blockquote class="instagram-media" style="background: #FFF;border: 0;margin: 1px;max-width: 540px;min-width: 326px;padding: 0" data-instgrm-captioned="" data-instgrm-permalink="https://www.instagram.com/tv/CZU-v6-lZR5/?utm_source=ig_embed&amp;utm_campaign=loading" data-instgrm-version="14"> <p></p><div style="padding: 16px"> <p></p> <p></p>&nbsp; <p></p><div> <p></p><div style="background-color: #f4f4f4;height: 40px;margin-right: 14px;width: 40px"></div> <p></p><div> <p></p><div style="background-color: #f4f4f4;height: 14px;margin-bottom: 6px;width: 100px"></div> <p></p><div style="background-color: #f4f4f4;height: 14px;width: 60px"></div> <p></p></div> <p></p></div> <p></p><div style="padding: 19% 0"></div> <p></p><div style="height: 50px;margin: 0 auto 12px;width: 50px"></div> <p></p><div style="padding-top: 8px"> <p></p><div style="color: #3897f0;font-family: Arial,sans-serif;font-size: 14px;font-style: normal;font-weight: 550;line-height: 18px">View this post on Instagram</div> <p></p></div> <p></p><div style="padding: 12.5% 0"></div> <p></p><div style="margin-bottom: 14px"> <p></p><div> <p></p><div style="background-color: #f4f4f4;height: 12.5px;width: 12.5px"></div> <p></p><div style="background-color: #f4f4f4;height: 12.5px;width: 12.5px;margin-right: 14px;margin-left: 2px"></div> <p></p><div style="background-color: #f4f4f4;height: 12.5px;width: 12.5px"></div> <p></p></div> <p></p><div style="margin-left: 8px"> <p></p><div style="background-color: #f4f4f4;height: 20px;width: 20px"></div> <p></p><div style="width: 0;height: 0;border-top: 2px solid transparent;border-left: 6px solid #f4f4f4;border-bottom: 2px solid transparent"></div> <p></p></div> <p></p><div style="margin-left: auto"> <p></p><div style="width: 0px;border-top: 8px solid #F4F4F4;border-right: 8px solid transparent"></div> <p></p><div style="background-color: #f4f4f4;height: 12px;width: 16px"></div> <p></p><div style="width: 0;height: 0;border-top: 8px solid #F4F4F4;border-left: 8px solid transparent"></div> <p></p></div> <p></p></div> <p></p><div style="margin-bottom: 24px"> <p></p><div style="background-color: #f4f4f4;height: 14px;margin-bottom: 6px;width: 224px"></div> <p></p><div style="background-color: #f4f4f4;height: 14px;width: 144px"></div> <p></p></div> <p></p>&nbsp; <p></p><p style="color: #c9c8cd;font-family: Arial,sans-serif;font-size: 14px;line-height: 17px;margin-bottom: 0;margin-top: 8px;overflow: hidden;padding: 8px 0 7px;text-align: center"><a style="color: #c9c8cd;font-family: Arial,sans-serif;font-size: 14px;font-style: normal;font-weight: normal;line-height: 17px;text-decoration: none" href="https://www.instagram.com/tv/CZU-v6-lZR5/?utm_source=ig_embed&amp;utm_campaign=loading" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">A post shared by ICC (@icc)</a></p> <p></p> <p></p></div></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p> <p></p>The left-arm pacer was the best Indian on display as he picked up three wickets for 14 runs in seven overs to bundle out Bangladesh for a paltry 111. Ravi was also named the man of the match for his brilliant show with the ball. <p></p> <p></p>"The plan was simple to bowl tight lines and create pressure. Preparation was nice during the last few days. We spent a lot of time together and prepared well. It's been a good experience so far and we hope we can go all the way," he said while receiving his award. <p></p> <p></p>&nbsp;