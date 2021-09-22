India captain Virat Kohli’s decision to quit captaincy from T20I format gave created a massive furore in cricketing circles. With an aim to manage his workload and focus more on his batting – Kohli deccided to leave the top job in the shorter format. BCCI secretary Jay Shah acknowledged that the talks were initiated in the last six months for the same but he didn’t divulge in further details about whose idea it was.

Was it Kohli himself or was it someone else who came up with the idea of having this unusual split captaincy? As per the latest reports, Team India head coach Ravi Shastri had suggested to Kohli to quit the white ball captaincy altogether which includes ODIs and to focus on his batting while continuing to lead the nation in Test cricket/

According to India Ahead, the suggestion wasn’t meant to belittle Kohli but to inspire him to continue as a top batsman in world cricket. But Kohli only opted to relinquish from T20 leadership and ignored Shastri’s advice of also leaving the ODI captaincy.

“The talk about Kohli’s captaincy started after India won the Australian series without their regular captain. It also indicates that Kohli may have to let go the ODI captaincy at some point before 2023 if things don’t go as planned.”

A BCCI official was quoted as saying that, “Shastri had spoken to Kohli around six months ago. But Kohli didn’t listen to Shastri. He is still keen to lead India in ODIs and that is why he only decided to let go the T20 captaincy. Even the board was discussing it as to how Kohli could be utilized more as a batsman. That is because he has a lot left as a player even now.”

The 32-year-old Kohli announced stepping down from the T20 captainship. In a statement released on his official Twitter handle, Kohli said, “I’ve decided to step down as the T20 Captain after this T20 World Cup in Dubai in October.”

Citing a busy schedule and workload by paying three formats and regularly captaining for over five years, he said that he needed to give himself space to be fully ready to lead the Indian Cricket Team in Test an ODI.

He said, “Understanding workload is a very important thing and considering my immense workload over the last 8-9 years playing all three formats and captaining regularly for last 5-6 years, I feel I need to give myself space to be fully ready to lead the Indian Team in Test and ODI cricket.”