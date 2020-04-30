With the world coming to a standstill amid the Coronavirus outbreak – all the sporting events across the globe have either being cancelled or suspended. But, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) ensured that the experience and acumen of Team India coaches Ravi Shastri, Bharat Arun, Vikram Rathour and R. Sridhar will be put to best use to enlighten coaches at the National Cricket Academy (NCA).

Shastri and his counterparts with the A and junior teams discussed future plans for their respective sides in online interaction, making use of their time at home amid a national lockdown. “It wasn’t an online coaching class. You can say it was an interaction where you give ideas and listen to the mindset and plans of other coaches. There has only been one such session but it is likely to be a regular affair,” an NCA official was quoted by PTI.

National Cricket Academy (NCA) head Rahul Dravid was the man behind the initiative and senior team support staff comprising Shastri, bowling coach Arun and fielding coach Sridhar were a part of this interaction last week.

“If senior coaches like Shastri, Arun and Sridhar are also part of the interaction, you are bound to learn something from their rich international experience.”

“At the moment, it is a lockdown so it was easier to organise this. It remains to be seen how often it can be done when things are normal and the Indian team is on duty,” the official added.

While the Team India remains generally on the road round the year, this is a first when an unforeseen circumstance has seen the national team off the field and at home and to utilise the experience of the likes of Shastri definitely augurs well for the future of Indian cricket.

BCCI President Sourav Ganguly has already made it clear that his team is looking at revamping the NCA and making it the go-to-place for all budding cricketers.

In fact, with Dravid already at the helm of affairs at the academy, it cannot be a better scenario than to get the national team coaching staff to now interact with the NCA coaching staff and teach them tricks of the trade and the process that is followed in the senior team.

Virat Kohli and Co. have become a force to reckon with under head coach Shastri, the Indian bowling unit has become one of the best in the world under Arun. Also, the standard of fielding has improved under Sridhar with the Indian team now being considered one of the better fielding units in world cricket.