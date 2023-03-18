Ravi Shastri Bats For KL Rahul In India's WTC Final Playing XI, Says 'He Can Cement His Place...'

KL Rahul struck a well-controlled unbeaten 75 while being in a crucial sixth-wicket partnership of 108 runs with all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja as India defeated Australia by five wickets with 61 balls to spare in a low-scoring affair

Mumbai: KL Rahul struck a well-controlled unbeaten 75 while being in a crucial sixth-wicket partnership of 108 runs with all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja as India defeated Australia by five wickets with 61 balls to spare in a low-scoring affair. With the win at the Wankhede Stadium, India took a 1-0 lead in the three-match series KL Rahul struck a well-controlled unbeaten 75 while being in a crucial sixth-wicket partnership of 108 runs with all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja as India defeated Australia by five wickets with 61 balls to spare in a low-scoring affair. With the win at the Wankhede Stadium, India took a 1-0 lead in the three-match series

India made a disastrous start as they lost their first three wickets with just 16 runs on the board while chasing 189 runs target. With the ball swinging and nipping around, the Indian batters found the going tough and the Australian bowlers made their life difficult by not giving them any chances.

Two middle-order partnerships then revived India -- both involving Rahul, who has been under pressure recently due to his poor form, losing his vice-captaincy. He became the star of the day for India and produced a knock of superb quality. He started cautiously initially, getting used to the swing as the Aussie bowlers led by Starc threatened to being an early end to the Indian innings.

Rahul completed his half-century in 71 deliveries, opening up later by hammering Adam Zampa for a four and a six in the 36th over. He had reprieves when a couple of outside edges did not carry and was also beaten on a few occasions but kept building his innings, hitting four boundaries in his fifty. He celebrated it by hitting two fours and a six but raised most of his runs through singles.

KL Rahul has shut down all criticism after his splendid knock. Team India's former head coach Ravi Shastri even backed his spot in the Indian playing 11 for WTC Final.

"He has really done well to keep the selectors interested ahead of the WTC final," Shastri said on commentary during the first ODI.

"Two things, one for the ODI series when Rohit Sharma returns and the other for the WTC final. India can bolster their batting if Rahul can keep wickets. Rahul can bat in the middle-order No. 5 or No. 6. In England, you have to generally keep wickets from far behind. You don't have to keep up to the spinners a lot. He has 3 more ODIs to go before the IPL. He can cement his place in Indian team," he added.

(with inputs from IANS)