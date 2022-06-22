Ravi Shastri Behind Virat Kohli’s Slump In Form, Says Rashid Latif Claiming Anil Kumble Was Side-Lined

New Delhi: Former Pakistan captain Rashid Latif feels that Ravi Shastri, who was the head coach of India until last year till the T20 World Cup, taking over the top job from Anil Kumble in 2017 is the reason behind India great Virat Kohli’s slump in form in recent times, adding that Shastri was a broadcaster and had no business in becoming India’s coach after Kumble was side-lined in 2017.

“It is because of him, all this has happened with him (Kohli). Had he not been the coach, he (Kohli) would not have been sitting out,” Latif said while speaking about Shastri’s suggestion to take a break from cricket on YouTube channel Caught Behind.

“What happened in 2019 (2017) was that a player like Anil Kumble was side-lined. Ravi Shastri came in his place. Whether he had the ability or not, I don’t know. He was a broadcaster. He had no business becoming coach, absolutely no business. There were others (apart from Virat Kohli) who brought Ravi Shastri in. It is backfiring. In fact, it has backfired,” the former Pakistan captain further added.

Shastri had earlier said that Kohli needs a break from cricket.

“I think a break is ideal for him because he has played non-stop cricket and he has captained the side across all formats. It will be wise of him to take a break. You know, sometimes you have to draw the balance,” Shastri had earlier said.

Kohli later responded to Shastri’s suggestion by saying, “It’s not that a lot of people have mentioned it (taking break). There is one person precisely who mentioned it, which is Ravi bhai I don’t think there is anything wrong with that. It’s a healthy thing with the amount of cricket we play. It’s about finding balance and that balance which is right for you as an individual. I will definitely discuss this with all the people involved – Rahul Bhai, the Indian team management, everyone to chart out whatever is best for myself and the team.”