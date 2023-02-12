Ravi Shastri Bullish Of Harmanpreet-Led India Lifting The Women's T20 World Cup In South Africa

Former Indian cricket legend Ravi Shastri has backed the Indian Women's cricket team to win the Women's T20 World Cup. Ravi strongly believes that Harmanpreet Kaur-led Indian side are not too far away from lifting the ICC trophy.

"I've always said the biggest thing that's going to happen in women's cricket, and the women's team is (not) that far away. I've kept saying it for the last six, eight months (India's women's team) are not that far away from winning a big one." said Ravi Shastri in the latest episode of ICC review.

India women came close to winning the title in 2022 but lost to Australia by a big margin of 85 runs in the final. The Blues are now geared up for 2023 World Cup campaign and are hot favourites to win the title along with champs Australia. The team start their campaign against arch-rivals Pakistan. However, the team will be without ace batter Smriti Mandhana, who has been ruled out of the game due to injury.

Citing the example of 1983 World Cup which India won under the captaincy of Kapil Dev, Ravi Shastri said that a World Cup win will be a massive boost to the women's cricket in India.

"I know what happened in 1983, when we won the World Cup, it opened up a Pandora's Box. The whole look at the game changed, you know, the way players were perceived, the way the game was perceived, the way people wanted. To pack the system, the way the monetisation of the sport changed overnight." he added.