Ravi Shastri Bullish Of Harmanpreet-Led India Lifting The Women's T20 World Cup In South Africa
Citing the example of 1983 World Cup which India won under the captaincy of Kapil Dev, Ravi Shastri said that a World Cup win will be a massive boost to the women's cricket in India.
New Delhi: Former Indian cricket legend Ravi Shastri has backed the Indian Women's cricket team to win the Women's T20 World Cup. Ravi strongly believes that Harmanpreet Kaur-led Indian side are not too far away from lifting the ICC trophy. "I've always said the biggest thing that's going to happen in women's cricket, and the women's team is (not) that far away. I've kept saying it for the last six, eight months (India's women's team) are not that far away from winning a big one." said Ravi Shastri in the latest episode of ICC review. India women came close to winning the title in 2022 but lost to Australia by a big margin of 85 runs in the final. The Blues are now geared up for 2023 World Cup campaign and are hot favourites to win the title along with champs Australia. The team start their campaign against arch-rivals Pakistan. However, the team will be without ace batter Smriti Mandhana, who has been ruled out of the game due to injury. Citing the example of 1983 World Cup which India won under the captaincy of Kapil Dev, Ravi Shastri said that a World Cup win will be a massive boost to the women's cricket in India. "I know what happened in 1983, when we won the World Cup, it opened up a Pandora's Box. The whole look at the game changed, you know, the way players were perceived, the way the game was perceived, the way people wanted. To pack the system, the way the monetisation of the sport changed overnight." he added.
Also Read
- Ravi Shastri Bullish Of Harmanpreet-Led India Lifting The Women's T20 World Cup In South Africa
- WT20 World Cup 2023 : IND-W vs PAK-W Dream11 Team Prediction, India- Women vs Pakistan- Women , Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For, 4th T20, At Newlands, Cape Town
- Women's T20 World Cup 2023 : India Women vs Pakistan Women When And Where to Watch
- Women's T20 World Cup: Harmanpreet Fit To Play Against Pakistan; Injured Smriti Mandhana Doubtful, Says Coach Kanitkar
- If Rohit Stays, He Won’t Allow Any Bowler To Settle: Ravi Shastri Marks Rohit Sharma's Form Crucial For Team India's Victory
Also Read More News ›
- Ravi Shastri Bullish Of Harmanpreet-Led India Lifting The Women's T20 World Cup In South Africa
- WT20 World Cup 2023 : IND-W vs PAK-W Dream11 Team Prediction, India- Women vs Pakistan- Women , Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For, 4th T20, At Newlands, Cape Town
- Women's T20 World Cup 2023 : India Women vs Pakistan Women When And Where to Watch
- Women's T20 World Cup: Harmanpreet Fit To Play Against Pakistan; Injured Smriti Mandhana Doubtful, Says Coach Kanitkar
- If Rohit Stays, He Won’t Allow Any Bowler To Settle: Ravi Shastri Marks Rohit Sharma's Form Crucial For Team India's Victory
LIVE SCOREBOARD
India Vs Australia Live Cricket Score - 1st Test - TEST
09 Feb 2023 09:30 IST | 04:00 GMT - 11 Feb 2023
India beat Australia by an innings and 132 runs
Zimbabwe Vs West Indies Live Cricket Score - 1st Test - TEST
04 Feb 2023 13:30 IST | 08:00 GMT - 08 Feb 2023
Zimbabwe drew with West Indies
South Africa Vs England Live Cricket Score - 3rd ODI - ODI
01 Feb 2023 16:30 IST | 11:00 GMT
England beat South Africa by 59 runs
India Vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score - 3rd T20I - T20
01 Feb 2023 19:00 IST | 13:30 GMT
India beat New Zealand by 168 runs
Advertisement
COMMENTS