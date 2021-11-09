Dubai: After India’s big win over Namibia to cap off what has not been the campaign Virat Kohli and Co would have hoped for, coach Ravi Shastri ended all speculations after the match as he confirmed that Rohit Sharma would be the next T20I captain. While hailing Rohit’s leadership skills, Shastri also suggested that players spend time with their families.

“I think it’s not such a bad thing because of the bubble and the amount of cricket being played. The players need to be rotated around and given the space, they need to spend some time with their families, see their parents. As I said, when a guy doesn’t go home for six months, he might have his family with him, but if he’s got parents and other family and you don’t get a chance to see them, it’s not easy at all. So I think it’s not such a bad thing. I think in Rohit you’ve got a very capable guy, he’s won so many IPLs and he’s the vice-captain of this side. He’s ready in the wings to take that job,” Shastri said in the press conference.