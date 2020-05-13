India cricket coach Ravi Shastri lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi for announcing a Rs 20 lakh crore economic relief package to tackle the COVID-hit Indian economy. Modi, in his speech on Tuesday, asked citizens to learn to live with the virus. The PM also hinted at a possibility of Lockdown 4.

“CALM and as SOLID as they come. PM @narendramodi ji has his fingers on the pulse – #India has to become #selfreliant. Tough as nails. Let’s get smart guys. You have a leader in-charge. Let’s move as ONE. #20lakhcrore #NarenderModi #Swadeshi #AatmanirbharBharat,” the head coach tweeted.

Not just Shastri, other cricketers also lauded Modi’s move. Former cricketer-turned-politician Gautam Gambhir also took to Twitter praising Modi for the package.

“INDIA CAN BECOME SELF RELIANT! INDIA WILL BECOME SELF RELIANT! Thank you @narendramodi ji for one of the biggest boosts to our economy! 20 Lakh Crores, almost 10% of India’s GDP will make an #AatmanirbharBharat,” tweeted Gambhir.

The special economic package will have an emphasis on land, labour, liquidity and laws, and will be for “our labourers, farmers, honest tax payers, MSMEs and cottage industry”, Modi said.

In India, the third phase of the lockdown ends on May 17 and the number of positive coronavirus cases is nearing the 80,000-mark.