India cricket coach Ravi Shastri lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi for announcing a Rs 20 lakh crore economic relief package to tackle the COVID-hit Indian economy. Modi, in his speech on Tuesday, asked citizens to learn to live with the virus. The PM also hinted at a possibility of Lockdown 4. <p></p> <p></p>"CALM and as SOLID as they come. PM @narendramodi ji has his fingers on the pulse - #India has to become #selfreliant. Tough as nails. Let's get smart guys. You have a leader in-charge. Let's move as ONE. #20lakhcrore #NarenderModi #Swadeshi #AatmanirbharBharat," the head coach tweeted. <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">CALM and as SOLID as they come. PM <a href="https://twitter.com/narendramodi?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@narendramodi</a> ji has his fingers on the pulse - <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/India?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#India</a> has to become <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/selfreliant?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#selfreliant</a>. Tough as nails. Let's get smart guys. You have a leader in-charge. Let's move as ONE &#x1f1ee;&#x1f1f3;. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/20lakhcrore?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#20lakhcrore</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NarenderModi?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NarenderModi</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Swadeshi?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Swadeshi</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/AatmanirbharBharat?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#AatmanirbharBharat</a> <a href="https://t.co/SOkEI3I0wU">pic.twitter.com/SOkEI3I0wU</a></p> <p></p> Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) <a href="https://twitter.com/RaviShastriOfc/status/1260257959424081920?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">May 12, 2020</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p> <p></p>Not just Shastri, other cricketers also lauded Modi's move. Former cricketer-turned-politician Gautam Gambhir also took to Twitter praising Modi for the package. <p></p> <p></p>"INDIA CAN BECOME SELF RELIANT! INDIA WILL BECOME SELF RELIANT! Thank you @narendramodi ji for one of the biggest boosts to our economy! 20 Lakh Crores, almost 10% of India's GDP will make an #AatmanirbharBharat," tweeted Gambhir. <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">INDIA CAN BECOME SELF RELIANT! <p></p> <p></p>INDIA WILL BECOME SELF RELIANT! <p></p> <p></p>Thank you <a href="https://twitter.com/narendramodi?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@narendramodi</a> ji for one of the biggest boosts to our economy! 20 Lakh Crores, almost 10% of India's GDP will make an <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/AatmanirbharBharat?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#AatmanirbharBharat</a> &#x1f1ee;&#x1f1f3;</p> <p></p> Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) <a href="https://twitter.com/GautamGambhir/status/1260230892951203841?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">May 12, 2020</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p> <p></p>The special economic package will have an emphasis on land, labour, liquidity and laws, and will be for "our labourers, farmers, honest tax payers, MSMEs and cottage industry", Modi said. <p></p> <p></p>In India, the third phase of the lockdown ends on May 17 and the number of positive coronavirus cases is nearing the 80,000-mark.