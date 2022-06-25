Ravi Shastri Picks IPL Star To Make Debut For India vs Ireland In T20Is

New Delhi: Former India coach Ravi Shastri reckons that Rahul Tripathi is a very good pick for the T20Is against Ireland and backed him to come good since he believes that the 31-year-old is not overawed by any opposition or bowler.

“When he is there at the crease, the scoreboard is ticking. He doesn’t go behind the edged ball”, Shastri told ESPNcricinfo.

“Shot-making ability, the all-round game that he has, he’s not overawed by any opposition or by any bowler. He’s scoring at a great rate. You know which is tremendous at no.3 because he sets it up beautifully”, he further said.

Tripathi, who was in great form in the IPL 2022 got his maiden India call-up for the Ireland series.

“It is a very big opportunity, a dream come true (moment) and (I) appreciate (it),” Tripathi told PTI after getting maiden India call-up.

“I am very happy that the selectors and everybody believed in me and whatever hard work I have put in, I have got the rewards. And hopefully, if I get an opportunity to play, I will try and give my best,” he further added.

Playing for Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in IPL 2022, Tripathi had amassed 413 runs in the 14 games that he played for the franchise. With an average of 37.55 and a strike-rate of 158.24, the 31-year-old had impressed one and all in the season and it deservingly got a call for India.

India are set to play two T20Is in the series against Ireland starting on Sunday, June 26, 2022. The second one is scheduled to be played on Tuesday, 28th of June.