Centurion: Ravichandran Ashwin is easily India’s best spinner and among the best in the world. The 35-year-old has gotten better with time and it is his will to keep improving that makes the difference. In a recent conversation with ESPNCricinfo, the senior Indian spinner revealed he contemplated retirement in 2018 after the England series because he reckoned people were not sensitive enough towards his injuries.

Ashwin asks why was he not backed at during such a phase like others were in the past. “I contemplated retirement for a lot of reasons. I felt like people were not sensitive enough to my injuries. I felt like a lot of people were backed, why not me? I have done no less. I have won a lot of games for the team, and I am not feeling backed,” said Ashwin.