India's premier off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin foresees another 'purple patch' for him in Test format, provided his body holds the demands of international cricket. For all his variations, different actions, and accuracy as a bowler - Ashwin is arguably one of the most successful and skillful bowlers in the traditional format. With 350+ wickets in 71 Test matches, Ashwin is the joint-fastest along with legendary Sri Lankan Muttiah Muralitharan to pick 350 Test wickets. His accuracy and precision with the ball is what separates him from his contemporaries. <p></p> <p></p>In the latest episode of ESPNcricinfo Videocast that airs on Saturday, the 33-year-old discussed about his future, his accuracy as a bowler, what makes him click in short-format cricket, future of spinners and how they can stay relevant in the ever-evolving game of cricket. He revealed that accuracy has been a part of his game for a long time and credited former India cricketer WV Raman for the same. <p></p> <p></p>Ashwin said WV Raman's discipline had a great influence early on in his career. "W.V. Raman who is known to be a straight forward and extremely disciplined man trained us to throw the ball accurately that should land above the stumps. He also maintained that I stand no chance as a spinner if I cannot hit the top of the bat of a batsman every time I bowled," Ashwin told Sanjay Manjrekar in Videocast. <p></p> <p></p>Ashwin said that Raman, who is currently working as the head coach of India Women's cricket team, had a great role in shaping his rhythm as an off-spinner. "In fact, W.V. Raman helped me master my rhythm. He was the first person who with or without his knowledge, inculcated this self-conscious training inside me. <p></p> <p></p>"He would keep telling me, you're running 10% slower or you're running 15% faster. And this put me in a great place when I started playing first-class cricket. And these are the things that I will never forget in my career. But because he was straight forward, a bit dismissive and he could put pressure on people, they started moving away from him." <p></p> <p></p>The Chennai-born spinner calls himself a 'hardened' T20 cricketer but it is the five-day format in which he has tasted maximum success. And he is far from being done in the game's long-form. <p></p> <p></p>"If my body is in great space, I think Test cricket I just have another streak of a great purple patch I am looking at." <p></p> <p></p>"I believe I am a hardened professional in T20 cricket, and good at what I do. Wherever I play I will be able to deliver, with the experience that I have got and the courage that I have," Ashwin spoke about his future plans. <p></p> <p></p>He said the ICC's plans to trim Test cricket by a day don't excite him. "The thought of four-day cricket doesn't really excite me. I am a spinner and if you take a day out, I don't know if it's going to be healthy, you are taking out a very fascinating aspect of the game," Ashwin said.