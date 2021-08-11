London: The Virat Kohli-led side could be having migraines head of the second Test against England at Lord’s Cricket Ground starting August 12. The team would in all probability have issues in picking the XI for the Test if Shardul Thakur, who has reportedly picked up a hamstring injury, is not available for selection.

It would be an interesting call because going by the first look of the pitch a couple of days ahead of the Test, it seems like, with a green cover on it, the strip will assist spinners. On the other hand, there are murmurs that Ravichandran Ashwin could be picked given the experience he brings to the table.

Here are the players who could be picked as Thakur’s replacement:

Ishant Sharma: It was a surprise to see the most experienced Indian pacer not feature at Trent Bridge. With the pitch likely to help fast bowlers, Sharma has a real chance of making the side if Kohli wishes to continue with the four-pace battery. Despite there being no confirmation, it was reported that the tall pacer picked up a niggle in the WTC final and did not play the first Test because of that.

Ravichandran Ashwin: There are massive questions marks over will he get picked or not after the Thakur development. The senior spinner has the experience and the skill to pick up wickets anywhere. His performances in SENA countries have been top-notch over the past two seasons. He has also played some County leading into the five-match Test series and that could work in his favour.

Umesh Yadav: Chances of him getting picked is less, but one just never knows with Kohli and Co. He was the stand-out bowler for India in the 3-day tour game that they played recently, which means he is in good form.