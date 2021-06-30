New Delhi: In what would come as a major boost for the Indian cricketers, the Board of Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) has recommended names of cricketers Ravichandran Ashwin and Mithali Raj for the prestigious Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna award. The BCCI has also put forth names of KL Rahul and Jasprit Bumrah for the Arjuna Award category.

“We had a detailed discussion and it was decided to send in the names of Ashwin and women’s Test and ODI skipper Mithali’s name for the Khel Ratna. We are recommending Dhawan again for the Arjuna while we will also suggest the names of Rahul and Bumrah,” a source told ANI.

