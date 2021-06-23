<strong>New Delhi:</strong> Veteran India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin becomes the leading wicket-taker in World Test Championship on Wednesday during the summit clash against New Zealand. Ashwin surpassed Australia's premium pacer Pat Cummins' tally of 70 wickets in the mega ICC event. <p></p> <p></p>Ashwin started the match with three wickets behind Cummins and two behind England's Stuart Broad (69). The off-spinner claimed two wickets in the first innings, while he got the better of New Zealand openers in the second innings to get on the top of the table. <p></p> <p></p>With Devon Conway's scalp, Ashwin ensured that he will finish the inaugural WTC as the leading wicket-taker as the bowlers close to him who is also playing in the summit clash is Tim Southee and he finished the tournament with 56 wickets. <p></p> <p></p>Ashwin had a dream in the inaugural WTC as he claimed four-five wicket hauls during the tournament which was also the second most alongside Nathan Lyon. The top on that tally is Kyle Jamieson with 5 five-fors. <p></p> <p></p>The 34-year-old picked two crucial wickets on the final session of the WTC Final as he got Tom Latham stumped, while Devon Conway was plumbed in front of the wicket. <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">It's Ashwin again &#x1f44a; <p></p> <p></p>He traps Devon Conway in front of the stumps, who departs for 19. <p></p> <p></p>&#x1f1f3;&#x1f1ff; are 44/2, needing 95 more runs to win. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/WTC21?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#WTC21</a> Final | <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/INDvNZ?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#INDvNZ</a> | <a href="https://t.co/sj0UdDLIrT">https://t.co/sj0UdDLIrT</a> <a href="https://t.co/mQk2JUExsX">pic.twitter.com/mQk2JUExsX</a></p> <p></p> ICC (@ICC) <a href="https://twitter.com/ICC/status/1407722892708745219?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">June 23, 2021</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p>Meanwhile on the Reserve Day, Rishabh Pant lived by the sword and died by it while his India seniors found it difficult to survive against a probing New Zealand attack, which left its batsmen with a gettable 139-run target to win the World Test Championship final. <p></p> <p></p>By tea on the sixth and final day, India had another batting disaster with only 170 runs in their second innings leaving New Zealand with a target that they are expected to chase.