Abu Dhabi: With India’s hopes depending on the upcoming T20 World Cup Super 12 game on Sunday between New Zealand and Afghanistan, ace off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin previewed the all-important match. Ashwin reckons with it being a day game in Abu Dhabi, Afghanistan would have a ‘reasonable advantage’. Clarifying that it is not an edge that Afghanistan has, Ashwin said the Mohammad Nabi-led side has the raw materials and the stocks to stage an upset.

Ashwin on his YouTube channel said: “It is going to be a day game at Abu Dhabi, which gives Afghanistan a sort of a reasonable advantage. I won’t say it’s an edge but they definitely have the raw materials, the stocks to upset New Zealand if things go right for them. There is a lot of raw talent in that Afghanistan dressing room.”