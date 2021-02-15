Ravichandran Ashwin has been living a dream! First he picked up his 29th five-wicket haul to bundle out England for 134 and then he stepped it up with the bat on a rank-turner to bring up his fifth Test ton. While his efforts is receiving praise from all quarters, Ashwin’s wife Prithi reacted with a heart sign after Ashwin slammed his first Test ton at Chepauk – his home ground.

Here is how Prithi reacted after Ashwin’s ton:

<3 Prithi Ashwin (@prithinarayanan) February 15, 2021

Ashwin has been in good form with the bat in hand. Recently, he saved the Sydney Test where he took blows and batted along. Reports suggest that Ashwin has been working a lot to improve his batting. The knock from the all-rounder was laced with 14 fours and a six. He stitched a 96-run stand with India skipper Virat Kohli as well.

Here is how plaudits and former cricketers reacted following Ashwin’s ton.

Shikhar Dhawan tweet: “Chepauk applauds you, the country applauds you Ashwin, what an all round performance!”

Harsha Bhogle tweet: “The batsman in Ashwin is emerging again. This has been such a clever, inventive innings.”

Boria Majumdar tweet: “This is a batting masterclass from @imVkohli not always is it about the amount of runs scored. Just see him bat and admire. That’s all you need to do. And @ashwinravi99 can’t do anything wrong this seires!”

Dinesh Karthik tweet: “When the whole whole world talks about it being a bad wicket, @ashwinravi99 gets a 100 batting at 7. I hope this lessens the doubts in all the pundits head. A certain game plan and implicit trust in defence gives you a great chance of doing well in this Chennai wicket.”

India is in total control of the game and would hope to win the match and level the four-match series.