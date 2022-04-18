Pune: Another dissappointing day for Chennai Super Kings captain Ravindra Jadeja as they lost against Gujarat Titans by three wickets on Sunday to make their chances of the playoffs even more difficult. For most part of the game, it seemed like the yellow would emerge on top but a phenomenal knock from David Miller changed things around. The veteran cricketer smashed a breathtaking 94* off 51 balls to take the Titans over the line.

After the loss, Jadeja admitted that the bowling in the last five overs was not up to the mark. He also said that Chris Jordan failed to hit the yorkers also hurt them.

“We started brilliantly, as a bowling unit we did well in the first 6 overs. When we were batting, the wicket was holding up a bit. The ball was gripping, but we didn’t execute our plans in the last 5 overs. I thought CJ could execute his yorkers, but he couldn’t do so. That’s the beauty of T20 cricket,” Jadeja said at the post match presentation.