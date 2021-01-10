Team India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has been ruled out of the first two games of the four-match Test series against England which will commence from February 5. Jadeja sustained an injury during the three of the third Test against Australia in Sydney. <p></p> <p></p>Jadeja didn't bowl a single over in Australia's second innings after dislocating his left thumb. <p></p> <p></p>According to a BCCI source, Jadeja will need 4-6 weeks to recuperate and complete rehab. <p></p> <p></p>"Ravindra Jadeja is out of first two Tests against England. He will need 4-6 weeks minimum to recuperate and complete rehab which rules him out of first 2 tests," a BCCI source told PTI. <p></p> <p></p>On Day 3, Jadeja was hit by a short ball from Mitchell Starc hit him on the gloves, requiring immediate medical attention. <p></p> <p></p>The southpaw might come to bat on the last Day of the Sydney Test if the team need him to save the Test. Jadeja has to take a painkiller injection if he decided to bat on Day 5. <p></p> <p></p>"He might bat if needed with injection to save the Test," the source added. <p></p> <p></p>Jadeja played a handy knock with the bat in the Melbourne Test as he scored 57 runs in the first innings and shared a crucial 121-run stand with skipper Ajinkya Rahane. <p></p> <p></p>Apart from Jadeja, wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant also suffered an elbow bruise during first innings of India. However, ace off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has confirmed that Pant will bat on Day 5. <p></p> <p></p>Wriddhiman Saha kept for Rishabh Pant in Australia's second innings after the latter was hit on the elbow by Pat Cummins while batting on day three. <p></p> <p></p>Team India is going through several injury crises in the ongoing series with senior pacers Umesh Yadav and Mohammad Shami flew back home. Batsman K L Rahul too was ruled out after injuring his left wrist while batting in the nets in Melbourne.