Team India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has been ruled out of the first two games of the four-match Test series against England which will commence from February 5. Jadeja sustained an injury during the three of the third Test against Australia in Sydney.

Jadeja didn’t bowl a single over in Australia’s second innings after dislocating his left thumb.

According to a BCCI source, Jadeja will need 4-6 weeks to recuperate and complete rehab.

“Ravindra Jadeja is out of first two Tests against England. He will need 4-6 weeks minimum to recuperate and complete rehab which rules him out of first 2 tests,” a BCCI source told PTI.

On Day 3, Jadeja was hit by a short ball from Mitchell Starc hit him on the gloves, requiring immediate medical attention.

The southpaw might come to bat on the last Day of the Sydney Test if the team need him to save the Test. Jadeja has to take a painkiller injection if he decided to bat on Day 5.

“He might bat if needed with injection to save the Test,” the source added.

Jadeja played a handy knock with the bat in the Melbourne Test as he scored 57 runs in the first innings and shared a crucial 121-run stand with skipper Ajinkya Rahane.

Apart from Jadeja, wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant also suffered an elbow bruise during first innings of India. However, ace off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has confirmed that Pant will bat on Day 5.

Wriddhiman Saha kept for Rishabh Pant in Australia’s second innings after the latter was hit on the elbow by Pat Cummins while batting on day three.

Team India is going through several injury crises in the ongoing series with senior pacers Umesh Yadav and Mohammad Shami flew back home. Batsman K L Rahul too was ruled out after injuring his left wrist while batting in the nets in Melbourne.