Ravindra Jadeja Rated Most Valuable Indian Test Player of 21st Century, Second Overall

Allrounder Ravindra Jadeja has been rated as the most valuable Indian Test player of the 21st century and second overall after Sri Lanka spin wizard Muttiah Muralitharan.

Jadeja got an MVP rating of 97.3 behind only Muralitharan worldwide.

“It has been a dream to play for India and above that when you are rewarded for being the most valuable player, you feel even more blessed,” Jadeja said. “Would want to thank all my fans, team-mates, coaches and support staff for their unconditional love and support.”

The rating has been done by Wisden magazine.

The 31-year-old Jadeja made his Test debut in 2012 and has since played 49 matches, scored 1869 runs with one century and 14 fifties apart from 213 wickets as well.

The ratings were made based on analytics provided by CricViz.

Each cricketer was awarded an MVP rating’ using a statistical model to rank their match impact’ compared to their peers.

Muralitharan, who topped the list, is the most prolific wicket-taker in Test cricket’s history with 800 wickets from 133 Tests at an average of 22.72. He took a record 67 five-wicket hauls and 22 10 wickets hauls during his storied international career.

The full list will be published in July’s edition of the magazine.