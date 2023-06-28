Advertisement

Ravindra Jadeja Visits Ashapura Temple With Wife Rivaba Ahead Of West Indies Tour - Picture Goes Viral

Ravindra Jadeja visited Ashapura Temple in Kutch along with his wife Rivaba ahead of the upcoming West Indies tour starting from July 12.

Updated: June 28, 2023 1:37 PM IST | By: CricketCountry Staff | Edited By: Nikhil

New Delhi: Rohit Sharma-led Team India will be touring West Indies for two Tests, three ODIs, and five-match T20I series starting from 12th July. Indian team's star allrounder Ravindra Jadeja visited Ashapura Temple in Kutch along with his wife Rivaba ahead of the upcoming Windies tour.

Ravindra Jadeja's wife shared a picture of their visit from her official Twitter handle. "Today at Mata's Madh, Kutch, I felt blessed to have darshan of Goddess Maa Ashapura and prayed for everyone's well-being," she captioned the post.

The couple was in the headlines recently after the IPL 2023 Final after Rivaba was spotted touching Jadeja's feet following Chennai Super Kings' historic win. Fans always appreciate Jadeja and Rivaba for their simplicity and how they promote their culture. The pictures from their visit to the Ashapura temple are now going viral on the social media.

India Squad For West Indies Tour

The BCCI has announced the India squad for the Test and ODI series against the West Indies. Cheteshwar Pujara has been dropped from the Test squad after a dismal outing in the World Test Championship final against Australia. Meanwhile, Sanju Samson has received a call-up for the ODI squad.

ODI Squad: Rohit Sharma (Capt), Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Virat Kohli, Surya Kumar Yadav, Sanju Samson (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya (VC), Shardul Thakur, R Jadeja, Axar Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat, Mohd. Siraj, Umran Malik, Mukesh Kumar.

TEST Squad: Rohit Sharma (Capt), Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Virat Kohli, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ajinkya Rahane (VC), KS Bharat (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), R Ashwin, R Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Mohd. Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat, Navdeep Saini.

Advertisement

