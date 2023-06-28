New Delhi: Rohit Sharma-led Team India will be touring West Indies for two Tests, three ODIs, and five-match T20I series starting from 12th July. Indian team's star allrounder Ravindra Jadeja visited Ashapura Temple in Kutch along with his wife Rivaba ahead of the upcoming Windies tour.

Ravindra Jadeja's wife shared a picture of their visit from her official Twitter handle. "Today at Mata's Madh, Kutch, I felt blessed to have darshan of Goddess Maa Ashapura and prayed for everyone's well-being," she captioned the post.