Ravindra Jadeja's Two Word Tweet Sparks The Internet | See Here

Indian cricketer Ravidndra Jadeja's two-word tweet has stormed Twitter and made the Chennai Super Kings fans super excited. Ravindra Jadeja posted a tweet from his official Twitter handle, "Vanakkam Chennai," which brought a happy wave to the netizens.

Vanakkam Chennai..? Ravindrasinh jadeja (@imjadeja) January 22, 2023

Jadeja, who is out of the Indian team following a leg injury, is currently in Chennai to play the last league match of the ongoing Ranji Trophy season for his team, Saurashtra. He underwent surgery after the injury, and after that, he went to the National Cricket Academy for rehabilitation.

Ravindra Jadeja is an important member of the Indian team and could be instrumental for the Chennai Super Kings in the upcoming IPL season as well as for the Indian Cricket Team in the upcoming ODI World Cup in the last quarter of 2023.

Although the last IPL season did not go well for both Ravindra Jadeja and his IPL franchise, Chennai Super Kings, the team finished ninth in the league table with only four wins and ten losses in 14 league games played.