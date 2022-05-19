Bengaluru: Royal Challengers Bangalore fans on Thursday scripted a new Guinness World Record feat for completing most runs between the wickets in an hour at 12th Man Takeover, a fan-connect programme.

A huge group of 187 RCB fans came together in the event powered by sportswear giant Puma at Jayamahal Palace in Bengaluru to establish a new official record as they completed 823 runs between the wickets on a 22-yard cricket pitch set up at the venue, the organisers informed in a release on Thursday.

Royal Challengers Bangalore were the first T20 team to be placed in the Top-10 list of the most popular teams in the world on social media. The world record was set in the presence of two top Indian sports personalities – sprinter Dutee Chand hockey player and hockey star Rupinder Pal Singh.

On the occasion, Rajesh Menon, VP, and Head of Royal Challengers Bangalore said, “From the jersey to the stands, we always want to bring our 12th man army closer to the game. We are glad to see our partner PUMA bringing this philosophy alive through one of its kind, a unique on-ground activation on the 19th of May in Bengaluru.”

India’s star sprinter Dutee Chand kick-started the official attempt for the world record with the first run and was joined by fans, who contributed runs for the feat.

“It was great to be part of this event. I never imagined such a record could be created on a cricket pitch. It was heart-warming to see so many fans unify for this sporting event,” said Dutee.

Popularly known as the 12th Man Army, the RCB fans wore the team’s jersey along with cricketing gear while securing the record.

“Fans always play a crucial part in sporting journeys and having loyal and passionate fans is always a blessing for any sportsperson or a team,” Indian hockey team drag-flicker Rupinder said.

Royal Challengers Bangalore have had an impressive run in the ongoing IPL 2022 and are in the hunt for a place in the playoffs.