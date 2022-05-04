Pune: Chennai Super Kings take on Royal Challengers Bangalore in what is arguably the most-awaited clash in IPL. While Chennai, who are coming off a win, would feel more confident against RCB – who have lost their last three games. Yet, it is the IPL and not much can be predicted. Labelling the yellow camp as favourites, ex-CSK star Imran Tahir reckoned Chennai should not tinker with their combination.

“The match will be very important for Chennai since losing even one game from here will severely hurt their playoff chances. But they should be confident as they are coming off a win. RCB will be low on confidence having lost three games but I feel CSK must stick to how they played the last game and stay positive. I think Chennai have the upper hand over Bangalore,” Tahir said during a discussion on ESPNCricinfo.