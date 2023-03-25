RCB To MI: Teams With Most Defeats In IPL History

New Delhi: The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 will begin on March 31. Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings have been the most successful teams in history, however, both failed to reach the playoffs in last season, with debutants Gujarat Titans lifting the trophy. It takes a lot to win a tournament like IPL and teams have to be consistent throughout the season to go the distance. Teams like Royal Challengers Bangalore, Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings have failed to do so and thus are yet to win the title.

Today, in this article, we will look at teams who have lost most matches in IPL history.

Delhi Capitals: Formerly called 'Delhi Daredevils', the Delhi-based IPL franchise has lost the most matches in IPL history. The team has faced defeat in 118 games of the 224 matches they have played in IPL history. With the absence of Rishabh Pant, who is out of IPL due to a car accident, the road for them will be challenging in IPL 2023.

Punjab Kings: Previously known as Kings XI Punjab, the Punjab-based IPL team is second in the list, who have faced defeat in 116 matches in IPL history. Led by Shikhar Dhawan, Punjab will be eyeing to win their maiden title.

Royal Challengers Bangalore: One of the most loved sports teams in India and around the globe, RCB stands third in the list. The Bangalore-based franchise has lost 113 matches while playing 227 games. A star-studded team with players like Virat Kohli and Faf Du Plessis, RCB's main focus for this IPL will be to lift their first-ever IPL trophy.

Kolkata Knight Riders: Winner of the IPL 2012 and 2014, KKR is on the fourth spot, losing 106 matches while playing 223 games. With the exclusion of their skipper Shreyas Iyer, things will be tough for KKR in the IPL 2023.