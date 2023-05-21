LIVE NOW
RCB vs GT Match 70 M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bangalore Weather Report: GT Beat RCB, MI Qualify For Playoff
Live Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Gujarat Titans Match 70 M Chinnaswamy, Bangalore Weather Updates: Rain is likely to affect the crucial RCB vs GT match, with Bangalore's playoff chances at stake.
Live RCB vs GT IPL 2023 Match 70 M Chinnaswamy Stadium Rain Updates: Faf du Plessis-led Royal Challengers Bangalore will take on defending Champions Gujarat Titans at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bangalore today, May 21. This is a must-win game for RCB. With GT, CSK and LSG making it through to the playoffs, only one spot is left for grabs for which RCB, MI and RR are in contention.
MI will play SRH earlier in the day and RCB will have a clear idea about what they need to do to qualify for the playoffs. If MI lose against SRH, RCB only need to register a win to qualify. In case MI beat SRH, RCB will have to ensure they end the game with a better run rate than Mumbai Indians. If both teams lose, the teams, including Rajasthan Royals, with a better run rate will qualify.
RCB vs GT Match 70 IPL 2023 M Chinnaswamy Stadium Weather Report
However, RCB will be worried as it has been raining in Bangalore and the forecast is not very good for May 21 as well. As per accuweather, there are chances of rain during the match. The rain is likely to come around 4 PM and last till late in the evening. Bangalore rain is very consistent so if it does start raining, the match getting complete will be a big ask.
What will happen if RCB vs GT Match is washed out?
In case the match is washed out due to rain, RCB will end up with 15 points and their fate will depend on SRH vs MI match. If MI win, they will qualify and if the Rohit Sharma-led side lose, RCB will move through.
MI have qualified for the playoffs. RCB will wait for one more year for the elite trophy.
08:05 PM - Live RCB vs GT M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bangalore Weather Report
It has been that kind of day. Just as when we were about to start, the rain has returned. The covers are put back on the ground.
08:04 PM - Live RCB vs GT M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bangalore Weather Report
It is a slight drizzle but the match will most likely be delayed again
08:03 PM - Live RCB vs GT M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bangalore Weather Report
Covers are back on the field as rain returns once again
08:01 PM - Live RCB vs GT M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bangalore Weather Report
The toss will take place at 7:45 while play will start at 8: PM IST.
07:59 PM - Live RCB vs GT M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bangalore Weather Report
The drizzle has stopped and the mopping work is in full flow. RCB fans, happy?
07:37 PM - Live RCB vs GT M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bangalore Weather Report
Update: MI have defeated SRH so RCB need to win today's game to qualify. If the match is washed out, MI will go through.
07:31 PM - Live RCB vs GT M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bangalore Weather Report
Not a great news as rain returns at Chinnaswamy
07:27 PM - Live RCB vs GT M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bangalore Weather Report
The cut off time for a five over game in 10.56 PM
07:23 PM - Live RCB vs GT M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bangalore Weather Report
The rain seem to have stopped in Bangalore and covers are being removed.
07:20 PM - Live RCB vs GT M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bangalore Weather Report
Good news for RCB fans, Rain has stopped and groundsmen are at work. Chinnaswmy has one of the best drainage system in India.
07:06 PM - Live RCB vs GT M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bangalore Weather Report
The rain stopped for a bried while and the covers were being removed. However, the rain has returned and it is pouring now in Bangalore.
07:05 PM - Live RCB vs GT M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bangalore Weather Report
Bad news folks, the rain has returned at Chennaiswamy. Meanwhile, MI need 201 runs to win against SRH
The rain seems to have stopped in Bangalore but it is still very cloudy and gloomy. Keeping fingers crossed.
06:52 PM - Live RCB vs GT M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bangalore Weather Report
Bangalore has a good drainage system and if the rain stops now, we can have a full game with 3 hours still to go. Unfortunately, the forecast keeps on getting worse for the day. RCB fans will be very concerned!
06:51 PM - Live RCB vs GT M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bangalore Weather Report
RCB played well this season and give Kohli, faf's form, they would have been hopeful of lifting the IPL trophy this year but..... rain looks to have other ideas. Meanwhile, MI has not got off to a good start against SRH. SRH are 74/0 in 8 overs.
06:28 PM - Live RCB vs GT M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bangalore Weather Report
Things does not look promising for Bangalore at the moment. They will be keenly watching the MI vs SRH match. RCB need MI to lose now.
06:22 PM - Live RCB vs GT M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bangalore Weather Report
The rain is threatning to wash away RCB's playoff chances.
05:48 PM - Live RCB vs GT M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bangalore Weather Report
It has started to rain at Chinnaswamy as well. RCB fans, keep your fingers crossed!
05:37 PM - Live RCB vs GT M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bangalore Weather Report
Live RCB vs GT M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bangalore Weather ReportOctober 8, 2022
05:36 PM - Live RCB vs GT M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bangalore Weather Report
Update from Mumbai: MI have opted to bowl against SRH, they need to chase target in 11.2 overs to pip RCB on run-rate. RCB will be hoping that rain stops in Bangalore and they get a chance to play a full game. On the other hand, they will be hoping that MI lose against SRH so even a washout will take them through.
As per latest reports on social media from locals, it has started to rain in Bangalore
05:32 PM - Live RCB vs GT M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bangalore Weather Report
The weathe looks good for now with a bit of sunshine but the clouds are building up at Chinnaswamy
05:23 PM - Live RCB vs GT M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bangalore Weather Report
If RCB manages to reach the playoffs, this will be there 4th consecutive playoff appearance. They lost to LSG in Eliminator last season. LSG vs RCB, what a match it will be if RCB manages to reach playoffs. Virat Kohli vs Gautam Gambhir and Naveen ul Haq!
05:08 PM - Live RCB vs GT M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bangalore Weather Report
What an IPL we have had this year as we are dependent on the result of final league game to decide the playoff teams.
04:53 PM - Live RCB vs GT M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bangalore Weather Report
The current weather looks promising but as per locals, the rain will come in after 5. Who do you think will be benefitted if the match is curtailed? A shorter game will hurt RCB's run rate though.
04:42 PM - Live RCB vs GT M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bangalore Weather Report
Currently, it is not raining in Bangalore and there is some sunshine as well. However, the rain is likely to arrive at around the 4 PM mark.
04:41 PM - Live RCB vs GT M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bangalore Weather Report
However, rain could turn out to be a villian for RCB. There is a massive rain threat in Bangalore today and the match could get washed out. In that case, if MI win, RCB will be knocked out.
04:31 PM - Live RCB vs GT M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bangalore Weather Report
MI and RCB need a win to stay alive in the tournament. If both teams win, the team with a better run rate will qualify. RCB will have an advantage as they will know the equations and how to finish ahead if MI in run rate.
04:31 PM - Live RCB vs GT M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bangalore Weather Report
With GT, CSK and LSG qualifying, only one playoff spot is up for grabs. MI, RCB, RR are in contention for the final spot.
04:21 PM - Live RCB vs GT M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bangalore Weather Report
RCB is set to take on GT in a crucial game today. This is a must win game for the Faf du Plessis led side as a loss can end their campaign.
