RCB Vs LSG, IPL 2023: Twitter Erupts After Simon Doull's 'Concerned About Milestone' Remark On Virat Kohli
Simon Doull during commentary said Kohli was 'concerned about a milestone' as he got near his fifty.
Bengaluru: Virat Kohli smashed his second half-century of the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 against KL Rahul's Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. His knock provided Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) with a good start for the massive score. However, Simon Doull during commentary said Kohli was 'concerned about a milestone' as he got near his fifty.
"Kohli started off like a train, he was going hammer and tongs, playing a lot of shots, from 42 to 50 he took 10 balls," Simon Doull said on commentary.
"Concerned about a milestone. I don't think there's room for that in this game anymore. You've just got to keep going especially with wickets in hand at that stage. You've got to keep going," he added.
When compared to his statistics against pace, Kohli's overall IPL strike rate against spin is significantly lower (123.96 versus 132.51). The numbers have fallen even further since the beginning of 2020 (106.68 against spin).
RCB batting first managed to put 212 runs on board at the loss of two wickets, with the top three - Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis, and Glenn Maxwell.
Fans React To Simon Doull's Comments On Virat Kohli
Dear Simon Doull, Kohli has nothing left to prove. He score these 50s for fun. You talk about milestone concern this guy literally completed his much awaited 71st century with a 6. Kohli plays along situation. Most selfless cricketer ever. Zip ur mouth #KingKohli#ViratKohli
Kangkan Bhuyan (@KangkanBhuyan10) April 10, 2023
Simon Doullpic.twitter.com/uUjrLrbxNd
Gems Of Cricket (@GemsOfCricket_) April 10, 2023
As a virat kohli fan , There is nothing wrong in a statement given by simon doull.
Dont worry doull we will not give you death threats we are sorry for our neighbors too.#RCBvLSG #SimonDoull #ViratKohli?
RSJ?? (@MambaForevah) April 10, 2023
i dont think #kohli was thinking abt 50 he has always been team first.after powerplay he was rotating strikes for a while building innings .simon doull said it so he wont be called hypocrite. #RCBvsLSG #simondoull
kusal singh basnyat (@KusKusal) April 10, 2023
