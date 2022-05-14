Mumbai: Virat Kohli’s form is a concern for everybody. After another failure on Friday against Punjab Kings at the Brabourne stadium, Kohli just added more concern for plaudits and fans. He got a good start but found himself unlucky as he was dismissed in an unlucky fashion. Stating that he looked positive and aggressive against Punjab, RCB coach Mike Hesson has reacted after Kohli’s 20 off 14 balls against Punjab and reckoned that fortune has not gone his way.

“We are always talking with all our players. He was looking good. He was aggressive. He hasn’t had good amount of fortune and is frustrated as anyone,” Hesson said.