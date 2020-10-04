With his fiery pace and skillful bowling – Royal Challengers Bangalore’s bowling spearhead Navdeep Saini has been making the headlines in the 13th edition of Indian Premier League. From bowling an outstanding Super Over against defending champions Mumbai Indians which sealed the victory for RCB, Saini had continuously made the heads turn in the lucrative T20 tournament. On Saturday, Saini was in the news again when he bowled a beamer at Rahul Tewatia in the last over of Rajasthan Royals’ innings that hit the latter on the neck and sent him crashing to the ground.

While Tewatia got back on his feet and smashed consecutive sixes off the next two balls, social media users caught the words written on Saini’s shoes — “F*** it! Bowl Fast” — while the bowler checked up on Tewatia.

It is not the first time such a message has appeared in a cricket context. Australia fast bowler Mitchell Starc, who played for RCB in 2015, sported a similar message on his wrist band during a Test series against Pakistan in December 2019.

Saini and the rest of the bowlers managed to restrict RR to 154/6 in 20 overs before captain Virat Kohli’s unbeaten 72 off 53 balls helped RCB reach the target with eight wickets to spare.

The win also propelled RCB to the top of the league points table after three wins from four games. Kohli, who struggled in the earlier three games, received able support from young opener Devdutt Padikkal, who came with a 45-ball 63 run knock.

Chasing a 155-run target, Shreyas Gopal drew the first blood for RR after he trapped opener Aaron Finch (8) in the third over with just 25 runs on board.

RR’s joy was, however, short-lived as Padikkal, who has been in fine form with the bat, continued his brilliant run.