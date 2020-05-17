Confirming that Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will be ready whenever the cash-rich Indian Premier League happens, Director of Cricket at the franchise Mike Hesson admitted he is still hopeful the T20 tournament will happen once the pandemic is over this year.

Speaking on Star Sports’ show Cricket Connected, former New Zealand coach Hesson said the team was a week away from their camp when the deadly virus hit the world and forced all activities to take a backseat. The full show will be aired on Sunday at 7 PM and 9 PM on Star Sports & Disney+Hotstar.

“We were obviously a week away from coming into camp like everybody else. So we were feeling quite advanced in terms of our planning and quite rightfully now its been put on hold,” Hesson said.

“Everybody’s going about their work and there are other priorities at the moment that people are focusing on. We are still really hopeful that things will evolve and there will be an IPL this year. And if there is, I can assure you that RCB will be ready,” he added.

Meanwhile, after the IPL was postponed indefinitely due to the lockdown, RCB skipper Virat Kohli has been keeping himself busy by chatting with fans and fellow cricketers via social media platforms.

In India, the total number of coronavirus positive cases has gone past the 90,000-mark.