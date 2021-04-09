With hours to go for the start of the Indian Premier League, looks like both sides are in a good headspace – which is extremely important in a long tournament like the lucrative league. RCB’s new recruit Glenn Maxwell got into a hilarious banter with Yuzvedra Chahal.

The video was posted by RCB on the day of the match in which it gives a glimpse of the preparations by the red and gold brigade:

MI vs RCB Game Day Preview Virat, AB, Maxi, Yuzi, and the coaches talk about the all-important season opener against Mumbai Indians, on @myntra presents Game Day.#PlayBold #WeAreChallengers #IPL2021 pic.twitter.com/yVJj1j8pyh Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) April 9, 2021

In the video, Chahal asks Maxwell: How many catches will you take off my bowling in these two months?

Maxwell says many and adds: ‘You tell me, how many catches will you take off my bowling?’

Chahal responds: ‘At least one.’

Maxwell says: ‘Nah, not even a single.’ (laughs among the two).