RCB's Glenn Maxwell-Yuzvendra Chahal Engage in Hilarious Banter Ahead of IPL 2021 Opener vs MI in Chennai

With hours to go for the start of the Indian Premier League, looks like both sides are in a good headspace – which is extremely important in a long tournament like the lucrative league. RCB’s new recruit Glenn Maxwell got into a hilarious banter with Yuzvedra Chahal.

The video was posted by RCB on the day of the match in which it gives a glimpse of the preparations by the red and gold brigade:

MI vs RCB Game Day Preview Virat, AB, Maxi, Yuzi, and the coaches talk about the all-important season opener against Mumbai Indians, on @myntra presents Game Day.#PlayBold #WeAreChallengers #IPL2021 pic.twitter.com/yVJj1j8pyh Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) April 9, 2021

In the video, Chahal asks Maxwell: How many catches will you take off my bowling in these two months?

Maxwell says many and adds: ‘You tell me, how many catches will you take off my bowling?’

Chahal responds: ‘At least one.’

Maxwell says: ‘Nah, not even a single.’ (laughs among the two).