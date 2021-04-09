With hours to go for the start of the Indian Premier League, looks like both sides are in a good headspace - which is extremely important in a long tournament like the lucrative league. RCB's new recruit Glenn Maxwell got into a hilarious banter with Yuzvedra Chahal. <p></p> <p></p>The video was posted by RCB on the day of the match in which it gives a glimpse of the preparations by the red and gold brigade: <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">MI vs RCB Game Day Preview <p></p> <p></p>Virat, AB, Maxi, Yuzi, and the coaches talk about the all-important season opener against Mumbai Indians, on <a href="https://twitter.com/myntra?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@myntra</a> presents Game Day.<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/PlayBold?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#PlayBold</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/WeAreChallengers?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#WeAreChallengers</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/IPL2021?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#IPL2021</a> <a href="https://t.co/yVJj1j8pyh">pic.twitter.com/yVJj1j8pyh</a></p> <p></p> Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) <a href="https://twitter.com/RCBTweets/status/1380362332065443842?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">April 9, 2021</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p> <p></p>In the video, Chahal asks Maxwell: How many catches will you take off my bowling in these two months? <p></p> <p></p>Maxwell says many and adds: 'You tell me, how many catches will you take off my bowling?' <p></p> <p></p>Chahal responds: 'At least one.' <p></p> <p></p>Maxwell says: 'Nah, not even a single.' (laughs among the two).