RCC vs JICC Dream11 Tips And Hints: Check Captain, Vice-Captain For Today’s ECS T10 – Rome Match At Roma Capannelle Cricket Ground, September 3, 3:30 PM IST Thursday

RCC vs JICC Dream11 Tips And Hints: Check Captain, Vice-Captain For Today’s ECS T10 - Rome Match At Roma C

The ECS T10 – Rome game between Kent Lanka Cricket Club and Roma Cricket Club on Wednesday (September 2) was won by the latter. After being asked to bat first, Roma Cricket Club scored 153/5 in their allotted 10 overs courtesy Sujith Rillagodage’s unbeaten 16-ball 41. In response, Kent Lanka Cricket Club lost wickets at regular intervals and were restricted to 80/9 in 8.3 overs. For Roma Cricket Club, Dinidu Marage took three wickets.

RCC vs JICC TOSS TIMING: 3:00 PM IST

Match Starts At: 3:30 PM IST

Venue: Roma Capannelle Cricket Ground

RCC vs JICC My Dream11 Team

Keepers: Sujith Rillagodage, Ahmed Nisar

Batsmen: Dinidu Marage, Anwar Attieq, Shameera Kuruppu

Allrounders: Muhammad Iqbal, Muhammad Jafri, Crishan Kalugamage

Bowlers: Malik Mushtaq, Quirijn Gunning, Ahmed Rukhsar

RCC vs JICC Full Squads

RCC: Sujith Rillagodage, Kaniska Weligamage, Saliya Pitigala, Dileepa Fernando, Dilak Fernando, Dinidu Marage, Shameera Kuruppu, Navodh Kalansuriya, Rajeewa Kulatunga, Prabath Ekneligoda, Denham Seneviratne, Thushara Samarakoon, Riccardo Maggio, Crishan Kalugamage, Quirijn Gunning, Thimira Ranasinghe, Ranil Omaththage, Thilina Rathnayaka, Udana Sendanayake, Danmika Aththanayaka

JICC: Muhammad Shouab, Nawaz Sharukh, Hussain Abubakar, Muhammad Imran, Ahmed Nisar, Ahmad Hassan, Anwar Attieq, Muhammad Jafri, Muhammad Iqbal, Ahmed Rukhsar, Malik Mushtaq, Ghulam Farid, Muhammad Rizwan, Muhammad Sajjad, Ahmed Butt

