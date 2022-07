RCC vs RC Dream11 Team Prediction, Roma CC vs Roma Capannelle : Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For T

RCC vs RC Dream11 Team Prediction, Roma CC vs Roma Capannelle

RCC vs RC Dream11 Team Prediction, Roma CC vs Roma Capannelle : Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For T20 Match 15, In Rome Cricket Ground, Italy

My Dream11 Team Roma CC vs Roma Capannelle Dream11 Team Prediction RCC vs RC 2022: Best players list of RCC vs RC, Roma CC Dream11 Team Player List, Roma Capannelle Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips

TOSS: The ECS T10 ROME match toss between Roma CC & Roma Capannelle will take place at 3:30 PM IST

Start Time: 4:00 PM IST

Venue: Rome Cricket Ground, Italy

RCC vs RC My Dream11 Team

Sujith Rillagodage, Ijaz Ahmmad, Thushara Samarakoon(vc), Prabath Ekneligoda, Sumair Ali, Zaryan Ijaz, Dinidu Marage, Pruthvi Samarage(vc), Michele Morettini(c), Thakshila Korale, Dammika Aththanayaka

RCC vs RC Probable XI

Roma CC: Prabath Ekneligoda, Dinidu Marage, Rajeewa Kulatunga, Sujith Rillagodage (c & wk), Thushara Samarakoon, Denham Seneviratne, Achintha Naththandige, Rahat Ahmed, Thakshila Korale, Pruthvi Samarage, Dammika Aththanayaka

Roma Capannelle: Sumair Ali, Zaib Aurang, Dane Kirby, Zaryan Ijaz, Amir Hamza, Leandro Jayarajah (c & wk), Ijaz Ahmmad, Michele Morettini, Kevin Kekulawala, Denish Silva, Karthik Raghavan